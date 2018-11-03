COS clothing has crept up on urbanites, Collection of Style aka COS.On the high street they have a trademarked style of less fussy, without pattern, often boxy or geometric shapes. Part of the H&M Group COS opened in London in 2007 and have steadily built up a following of international fashionable ladies who prefer timeless clean silhouettes at an affordable price.Somehow COS Creative Director Karin Gustafsson manages to keep designs both elegant and cosy, her designs are a fusion of Scandinavian and Japanese influences, sort of textile architecture for the human form.The COS team bring innovative techniques and functional details inspired by art and technology into their womenswear, menswear and childrenswear, and now they are bringing this USP into their store design. In November COS will open a 577sqm new store in the Victorian building of Coal Drops Yard in Kings Cross, north London;they will be retailing edited highlights from the COS collection and works from established and emerging designers bringing fashion, beauty products, books and ceramics together. The opening lighting installation by Paul Cocksedge, designer and architect, entitled “Orbits” is attracting attention, he is juxtaposing natural rocks suspended with LED lighting.“There’s a joy in experimenting with gravity, and letting light find its own form,” says Cocksedge. “Light is often held in place or contained in rigid structures, but here we have explored softness and flexibility. Orbits has a sense of calm and quiet, which we hope offers a contrast to the busy surroundings of King’s Cross.”

The COS team say, “The Autumn Winter 2018 season takes inspiration from two pronounced themes inspired by interdisciplinary research: real or imagined nature and processes which refine the raw. The result is a collection of classic wardrobe pieces with altered proportions and innovative materials that celebrate hybrid, sculptural forms. Exploring the juxtaposition of the metropolitan and the natural environment acted as a starting point for the design process and translates into the collection through protective and textured garments, bringing the outdoors to the urban.” Natural and techie fibres in a forest colour palette of autumn fruits, moss green, cloudy and industrial greys. “The collection introduces new modern silhouettes— in womenswear a knitted dress in sea moss green features organic ribs, exaggerating the ergonomic shape of the elbows, whilst a felted wool pea coat in sulphur melange, paired with trousers and a technical shirt, offers a fresh take on proportions. Hems and waistbands have been redefined as they go from high to low,characterised in some garments by a clearly defined waist, a nod to the silhouette produced by an apron.” It is almost intellectual clothing.

COS is so popular they already have 255 stores in 40 countries and in October they opened in Shanghai.