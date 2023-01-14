One warm afternoon, some of us gathered around this great master, Swami Brahmananda, and one daring soul put some questions to him. We all benefited greatly. Yet at the outset I would like to state that these may not be the exact words of the master, as they were not recorded. Nevertheless, I humbly present before the readers what my limited understanding could gather.

Q: Swamiji, is it proper to physically touch a guru or saint while doing your pranams? Some people advise against this saying that one may transfer one’s bad vibes to the mahatma through touch. One should not pollute the purity of his aura.

A: You may or may not touch the feet depending on what you wish to do or what the mahatma may permit. But you cannot transfer bad vibes to a true mahatma. He is much above and beyond it.

Q: Swamiji is it good to surrender one’s actions to the Lord, with the “Narayan Samarpayami” attitude?

A: Yes, but remember that ALL actions should be surrendered at His feet. Surrender even your sinful acts honestly.

If you accept the doership of good or bad actions, it is not a complete surrender, you will then incur a reaction because it then becomes your karma.

Q: Swamiji, should one do “Nirantar Sumiran” (continuous remembrance of the Lord)? Is it even possible?

A: No. It will only be “nirantar problem sumiran”(dukh sumiran), because you remember Him only in association with your troubles, so that He may rid you of all your problems.

So, your japa will be continuously on your own problems. If you are a seeker who wants nothing but the Lord, if you have reached the stage of “vismaran”(no thoughts) only then is nirantar sumiran possible.

Prarthna Saran is President, Chinmaya Mission Delhi.