Mohammad Rafi (d. 1980), was a famous Indian singer. He sang many songs which were very popular with the masses. There was one particular song which moved even the singer himself to tears as he sang it. It was about a daughter leaving for her in-laws home, after her marriage. The lyrics of the song are as follows:

“Take with you, the prayers of your father,

I pray for your happiness with your in- laws

I pray that you find so much love, that you do not miss your parent’s home.”

But this wish is against the law of nature. In the world today, no one can have comfort and love, all the time. To have love and comfort as one’s criteria for a successful married life is unrealistic. And it is not possible to achieve such unrealistic goals.

Judging by an unrealistic criterion makes one think that one has ended up with the wrong partner. A lot of people live with this notion and their lives are filled with misery till the day they die. If they had known of and accepted the reality of life, they would have lived differently. And they would have taught their children the same as well. If all parents taught their daughters the reality of life, and prepared them for the many challenges they would face, things would be different. The daughter would take things in a positive manner, would regard new circumstances as challenges posed by nature, and utilize her God-given capabilities to build a successful life for herself.

Life is a challenge for both men and women. Those who know this will see this challenge as a ladder to progress, and by climbing this ladder will reach the higher stage destined for them. Comfort does not lie in material pleasures; comfort lies in discovering the secret to adjusting to one’s circumstances.