Buddhist tales record a story about Ananda, one of the most prominent disciples of Buddha, who roamed around, spreading the teachings of the Buddha. Once, as he reached the outskirts of a village he saw a well where a young girl was fetching water. He was thirsty, so he asked her for some water.

Those were the days when Hinduism had degenerated and was interpreted mischievously by the priest class. Hindu society was chained and compartmentalised by the blind dictates of priests. Wells were constructed on the peripheries of villages, from where the ‘lower’ caste ‘so called untouchables’ could fetch water, protecting other wells from being polluted! So this girl was taken aback by Ananda’s request, but replied softly that he had come to the wrong place, meant only for the lower castes, not monks. To which Ananda replied “I did not ask your caste, I only asked for water. Do give me some water.” The girl, Prakriti, was stunned, but soon overwhelmed, and as she poured water for him her heart flowed with love for him. She followed him, totally mesmerised, to where Buddha was camped in a forest. She saw that Ananda obeyed Buddha implicitly, so she approached Buddha, pleading with folded hands, “I am so charmed by Ananda’s kindness. I love him deeply, oh lord! Please marry Ananda to me”.

“Did you love Ananda the moment you saw him?” Asked Buddha. “No” she said. Then followed Buddha’s teaching. “You are in love with the kindness Ananda showed you, not his physical being. You are seeking that kindness which is already inside you! Look within, tap that kindness you love so much and spread that compassion to all. You don’t need to marry Ananda to attain it. You already have it.” Prakriti fell at his feet. A true teacher transforms the disciple from a Beggar to a Giver.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi.

Email: [email protected]