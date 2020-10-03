As the lower mind discards its usual pleasure hunting grounds it slowly and steadily ascends to the ultimate goal of all meditation–the Samadhi. Swami Chinmayanandaji describes these rarified heights as: “Those subtler realms are the mystic regions of strange beauty, of unearthly brilliance, of heavenly melody, of super sensuous joys…….to extreme peace.”

To one who attains the Supreme in Samadhi, the scriptures promise immortality, because the one who has realised the immortal self is established in it. He is no longer dragged and tortured by the shocks of incessant change. A self -realised master in India, even when seeking alms, is called a “Maharaj” (a great King), because he no longer lives like a worm in the gutter of sin and sorrow, he for ever is established in the perfect bliss of Godhood.