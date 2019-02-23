When Sudhir has a fever he uses a thermometer to find out its intensity. Most of us would do the same when we have a fever. But how do we gauge our spiritual health? Sudhir is aware of red flags indicating a decline in his spiritual health and can tell when he is facing a spiritual attack. One such indicator is a lack of passion for spiritual life.

During times when Sudhir finds himself no longer delighting in God, he knows something is wrong. King David knew this well, and hence he wrote, “The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in Him; though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with His hand” (Psalms 37:23, 24). What a beautiful promise the Lord has given us; if we consistently delight in Him, He will uphold us even when we begin to falter. What is it that delights us the most?

Sudhir never tires of thanking God in the words of king David “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well” (Psalms 139:13-14). There were times when Sudhir used to compare himself with others and consider himself inferior. He eventually realized that this was not just low self esteem, but a spiritual attack. God created all human beings in his image and likeness, male or female, rich or poor; Sudhir was inferior to no one.

Self pity is another common spiritual attack. When we falter, we should not condemn ourselves, but rather confess our waywardness to God, repent and continue our journey with God. Remember what the Word of God teaches, “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus”(Romans 8:1).

We are always freely accepted by God through Jesus Christ. The question we need to ask ourselves is whether we delight in Him.