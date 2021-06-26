God’s word commands us “to be filled with the Spirit” (Eph. 5:18). Only then we can live a fruitful Christian life. To be filled is in present tense and passive voice. God is the One who must fill us. We have to be in a receptor mode, as God pours His Spirit in us.

God knows that our minds are darkened; our hearts are hardened because of our ignorance (Eph.4:18); we need the light of God’s revelation. Apart from God’s Spirit, we cannot know spiritual things. (1 Cor. 2:11) As we live the truth, we receive a heart of wisdom from God. Knowing our need, God provides us with the ‘the Helper,’ the Holy Spirit (John 14:26). Life is about the choices we make and the people we meet. To choose right, we need God’s Spirit to give us wisdom amid pin and grief caused by the coronavirus.

The Spirit imparts us the fruit of the Spirit, which is manifested by love. “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things, there is no law.” Our hard work and self-discipline will not ultimately produce the love we need and the peace and joy we desire. God must do that. My efforts position me to receive God’s Spirit, who produces fruit. Do you wish to be filled with the self-sacrificial love of Jesus Christ?

We need the Spirit to walk with God, who is holy. We are then empowered to walk with Jesus and one another on the narrow path of faith, love and hope. We need God’s presence in our life’s journey. One way of experiencing God’s presence is through the practice of spiritual gifts during our worship gatherings. (1 Cor. 12:7). When we encounter spiritual gifts through other believers, we encounter God, and that is what our soul yearns for above all things. Ask God to be filled with the Holy Spirit.