Being vulnerable is the key to building authentic and meaningful relationships that flourish. Paul wrote to the Church at Corinth: ‘We have spoken freely to you, and opened wide our hearts to you. We are not withholding our affection from you, but you are withholding yours from us. In return, I speak as to my children- open wide your hearts also.’ Yes, opening wide our hearts is the key to building deep relationships. What then are the hindrances?

Fear of rejection makes us hide. We may feel uneasy just hearing the phrase ‘open your heart wide and share your unaddressed fears.’ Yet, here is Paul, who opens his heart in love and gives his all, knowing well the risk that the other party may not respond. One of our greatest fears is rejection and loneliness. These emotions scare many more than watching a horror movie. We don’t accept it because it makes us feel weak and insecure. It brings up a question we don’t like to face: Am I really loved? Insecurity makes us reject others before they have the chance to reject us.

Being betrayed is emotionally bleeding and depressing and also spiritually damaging. But we can overcome. Ask God for a soul friend with whom you can be honest and vulnerable! Commit yourself to be a true and vulnerable friend too.

Apostle Peter, with all his fishing expertise, failed to catch even a single fish. But when in obedience to Jesus, he recast his net and pulled in a big haul, imagine his response. “Leave me, Lord! I’m a sinful person!” (Luke 10:8). On getting a glimpse of Jesus’ power, Peter realized his inadequacy and sought to push Jesus away. “Don’t be afraid.” Jesus said, “From now on, you will catch people instead of fish.” Jesus reassured Peter by inspiring him to see a purpose bigger than himself. Jesus’ love for us is unconditional. Whatever your life experiences, pour your heart before God and experience His healing and renewing love.