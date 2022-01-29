Biden’s concern for ‘Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity’ is directly proportional to his disregard for his own country’s southern borders.

If anybody thought that Indian politicians are hypocritical, they hadn’t reckoned with the Democratic Party leaders, including President Joe Biden, in the United States. It is their hypocrisy, and worse, that has made an American-Russian armed conflict a real possibility.

Biden spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday afternoon, reassuring the eastern European nation of American support in the eventuality of a potential Russian invasion. “President Biden reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine. He also underscored the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House said after the call.

Biden’s concern for “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” is directly proportional to his disregard for his own country’s southern borders from where illegal aliens continue to enter the US. A January 11 report by the Pew Research Center said, “Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, his administration has acted on a number of fronts to reverse Trump-era restrictions on immigration to the United States. The steps include plans to boost refugee admissions, preserving deportation relief for unauthorized immigrants who came to the US as children and not enforcing the ‘public charge’ rule that denies green cards to immigrants who might use public benefits like Medicaid.”

US immigration officials faced the highest illegal border crossings in two decades during Biden’s first year in office, according to a Reuters report. “Border arrests this fiscal year could surpass last year’s 1.7 million, according to current and former officials.”

The failure to stem the tide of illegal immigrants is not the result of Biden’s incompetence (Which, by the way, is monumental in general. This was evident in the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year). The failure is the consequence of Democrats’ increasing tilt towards a postmodern anti-American theory, the critical race theory (CRT).

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, CRT is an “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour. Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and non-whites, especially African Americans.”

If race is not natural, then Virat Kohli is a scientist and Hafiz Saeed is a disciple of non-violence. Such, however, is the influence of postmodernism that such preposterous fantasies as CRT are taken seriously; they even become mainstream.

Los Angeles Times reported on November 3 last year about Democrats’ fascination with CRT, “Democrats see the conservative focus on critical race theory as part of a long lineage of racist dog whistle politics, a tactic that has often put their party, which relies on a multiracial coalition, on defense”.

The newspaper also quoted Ian Haney López, author of Dog Whistle Politics and a professor at the UC Berkeley School of Law as saying, “A lot of liberal political insiders tell themselves that racial dog whistles are obvious and only appeal to people who are racist.” López added, “That’s not true at all.”

The politicians who hate their own country are not best suited to protect its borders. But this is exactly what Biden has done. Vice-President Kamala Harris, who represents the Left in the ruling party, has been made in-charge of handling the border issue; this has further complicated the issue. Instead of focusing on simple measures—stopping illegal immigrants—she is with esoteric “root causes” of why these people move into her country.

To make matters worse, Biden forgets names, he fumbles and bumbles while speaking; in fact, he can scarcely speak coherently. Therefore, he has not been able to do what the liberal establishment wanted him to: keep the Democratic Party united as the tug of war wages between liberals and the radical Left.

As on other fronts, Biden has failed miserably here too. It looks like he is being manipulated by his handlers; they give him directions on what to do in press conferences; and most of them seem to be Left-wing.

Apart from Democrats’ hypocrisy, it seems that the military-industrial complex (MIC) is making its presence felt. A lot of people in the MIC benefit when America fights its wars.

Then there are neoconservatives who have appointed themselves as the evangelists of freedom. It may not be possible to find as to how much of their enthusiasm is the product of idealism and how much of it is MIC-influenced, but the MIC is a major factor. By the way, the MIC influence seems to cut across party lines.

Some wars are thrust upon Washington, like the one in Afghanistan after 9/11; some it thrusts upon others, like the Iraq invasion. The former are justified, the latter are not.

It is clear that the Iraq invasion served no American interest but cost a lot in terms of lives and money. It is also clear that, however unfounded Russian President Putin’s case may be against Ukraine, the US engagement in parts of Eastern Europe will serve no American purpose. Biden seems to be going ahead nonetheless.