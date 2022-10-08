With tears of joy dripping down her face and a resilient voice, Kavita encourages others with her testimony of how God is her source of light, strength and salvation, even when she lost her husband, who was serving as a pastor, to Covid. Kavita is not downcast. She did not allow a blanket of gloom to cover her life because of her encounter with the living Christ who defeated death and poured the Holy Spirit into our hearts, who causes us to sing with confidence and triumph. And the Holy Spirit flows through her life like a stream, blessing others just as Jesus had promised (John 7: 38). Kavita’s children have stepped up, leading in worship and living their faith in Christ. Though painful, the youngsters know they will meet their father in God’s presence.

Kavita’s story of faith has led other women who lost their husbands to Covid to form a fellowship where they share their life’s journey and their pain to encourage and pray for one another. The women know Jesus is the “man of sorrows acquainted with grief”, understands their pain and empowers them for the blessings to flow through their life. Indeed, it is true that the “God who cannot suffer cannot love either.” In our pain, Jesus knows and understands us.

When we journey through life’s experiences, it is wise to keep asking the question, “Lord, what are you teaching me” and have an attitude of listening to God and trusting God and obeying Him. Share your life’s journey with Jesus. It will strengthen, encourage and comfort others.

Trust in the divine wisdom and not in your resources. Kavita knows the power of the Word of God and that the Holy Spirit is the greatest strength of all. The Holy Spirit flows like a stream of water from the life of a believer to bless others. Let’s pause and ask ourselves, “Is the Holy Spirit flowing through my life to bless others?”