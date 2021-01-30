Wealth is given the pure and noble stature of ‘mother’ Lakshmi in Hinduism. She is worshipped as the mother who nourishes all. A mother’s blessings can be wisely used, but never abused! Wealth is the nectarine,but if acquired unjustly or used for sensuous or ignoble deeds it turns to poison, a destructive power that annihilates whole families. Shastra injunctions are that wealth should be earned only with honest efforts, just means, and righteousness. When charity is performed with such pure wealth, then alone does it bear meritorious fruits for the giver. If a charity, yagnya, or a Pooja is done with wealth that rightfully does not belong to you, the ‘Punya’ meritorious fruit of charity will accrue to the legitimate owner whom you cheated!

Daan (charity) purifies your wealth. If while earning it you have ‘unintentionally’ harmed someone, charity absolves you of that sin. Shastras promise that one can easily gain great benefits from charity when performed in Kaliyug. Also, One should never cook for oneself alone, nor eat before feeding some guest, animal, fish, bird, or insect, else you only eat sin!

Never turn away a beggar from your door, you must give him something. You know not in what form the Lord may ask for alms! Shri Dongreji Maharaj has said, “ A beggar turned away does not go back empty-handed, he takes away some punyas of that household.” One is cautioned from accepting charity, food, or help from anyone who has contaminated wealth. It subtly contaminates the mind. Among all ‘daan’, ‘gyan daan’ (knowledge of supreme Reality) is considered the highest.The body of a spiritual master is called a living ‘teertha’ (holy pilgrimage). Interestingly, when a householder gives charity, the shastras spell out a condition, that it should not in any way compromise the needs of the family

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi. Email: prarthnasaran@gmail.com