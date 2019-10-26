Fighting with its back to the wall in Delhi, where it has no seat in either the Assembly or Parliament, the Congress has chosen its most experienced, tried and tested local leader to head the party in the capital. Subhash Chopra, who was the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president from 1999 to 2002, has been recalled by the high command to lead the preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls likely to be held towards the end of December, probably along with those of the Jharkhand Assembly.

The decision declaring him as the party chief was made after local cadres expressed their reservations regarding the critical assignment being given to former cricketer, and MP, Kirti Azad. Azad spent a considerable time in the BJP and had unsuccessfully contested against Sheila Dikshit in 1998 from Gole Market. Five years later, his wife, Poonam, was the saffron party’s nominee from the same seat. Incidentally, Azad’s father, the late Bhagwat Jha Azad, was a minister in the Indira Gandhi government, subsequently becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Azad was shortlisted for the position after certain leaders convinced Sonia Gandhi that he would be the most suitable person, keeping in mind the changing demographics of the city, where Poorvanchalis have emerged as a major electoral force. However, as the news about his likely appointment spread, local Congressmen were shell-shocked, making it abundantly clear that it would not be possible for them to work with Azad, since he had come into the party fold from the BJP, and moreover had scant knowledge relating to city politics. His possessing Poorvanchali roots, did not, in any manner, serve his cause. It was argued that leaders with similar background were already present in the party, and in any case the BJP had Manoj Tewari, also hailing from the same region as its president. Significantly, most of the migrants from both Bihar and Eastern UP were inclined towards voting for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or the BJP. Within the Congress, Mahabal Mishra, former MP from the capital had superior credentials if a Poorvanchali was indeed to be chosen.

The vehement opposition to the former cricketer’s proposed name compelled the high command to rethink the entire issue. Several candidates were discussed, and a consensus was arrived at, due to multiple reasons, on Subhash Chopra. With the Vaish community and Poorvanchalis divided between Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP, the assertive Punjabi community had been left with no one to represent it. There was a time when Punjabis dominated city politics with the BJP being spearheaded by Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Kidar Nath Sahani and Madan Lal Khurana and the Congress being led by H.K.L. Bhagat. Today, both the BJP and the AAP, two major parties do not have any Punjabi leader of any significance in its ranks. Therefore, with the Congress appointing Subhash Chopra, perhaps the last of the known and established Punjabis to head the party in Delhi, the decision was construed both as calculated and strategic.

Congress opponents may argue that even Ajay Maken and Arvinder Singh Lovely were also Punjabis but could do little to change the party’s fortunes in the city. However, both Ajay and Lovely are not viewed as the leaders of their community and while they have their strong points, Subhash perhaps is the only one whose reach cuts across castes, communities and religious boundaries. He enjoys tremendous goodwill and of course, his seniority is an asset.

A former president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (1970) and an erstwhile Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Subhash has been a three-time MLA and a one-time member of the Delhi Metropolitan Council. He commands considerable support from the sporting community, having for several years, being the head of the Delhi Football Association while also being an active member of the cricket body. His long alliance with the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) has made him both an acceptable and recognisable face in the city.

The question that, however, arises is that would he be able to assist the Congress from regaining its lost ground? During his earlier stint as the DPCC chief, he played an important role in helping the Congress secure 109 out of 132 seats in the undivided Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections in 2002. The odds are heavily against the grand old party, which despite doing fairly well in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections, has to factor in the immense popularity of the AAP, and the well-oiled election machinery of the BJP. There are several factions which also have to be carried along into the combat zone with the singular resoluteness of making an electoral headway.

The Congress infrastructure has collapsed and the primary task would be to get the demoralised cadres back on to the streets and mohallas so as to galvanise them into an election winning force. There is an urgent requirement to cash in on both the anti-incumbency of the Delhi government and the Central dispensation, which plays a pivotal role in city affairs. In the given short time, this can only be possible, if the party leaders attempt to convince citizens, that they were committed in making Delhi a better place while simultaneously reminding them of the innumerable achievements of its government during the 15 years rule under Sheila Dikshit.

Subhash Chopra cannot win the battle solo unless there is a collective effort backed by an understanding and responsive central leadership. Between us.