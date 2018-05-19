We pray to God through Christ in the power of the Holy Spirit. Jesus taught us to pray to our heavenly Father saying, “Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven” (Matthew 6:10).

Whenever we come before Christ earnestly, seeking His will, then our will meets His and we find acceptance mercy and love. The more often and sincerely we pray, our will becomes increasingly aligned to His.

In prayer, Christ meets us and we come to know His will. Jesus spoke these painful words to the Church in Laodicea through His disciple John. ‘Here I am! I stand at the door and knock.

If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me’ (Rev. 3:20). Jesus wants us to pay attention to the fact that He is standing at the door of our hearts knocking. It is our responsibility to do the unlatching and enjoy table fellowship with Him.

Christ calls Himself our friend. But yet, at times, we leave our friend knocking and don’t budge to open the door, despite knowing He is the source of all life. Christ is our loving friend whose love for us cannot be fully expressed in words. He is the loving Lord of our life.

Prayer then is an invitation from Christ to fellowship with our creator, redeemer, friend and lover. In times of weakness and suffering, when faced with rejection or discrimination, we are not alone, we must remember we are seated at the table with Christ, all we need to do is talk with Him.

Prayer is not a grinding chore, rather our moment to express love from the depths of our being. It is while we are in prayer that Christ can get in touch with us, make His will known to us and grant us His grace. Is Christ knocking from outside or are we enjoying table fellowship with Christ?