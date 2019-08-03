Raman is pained when he sees and hears of innocent children abused all over the world. He questions what has become of our humanity. Where do we find strength and peace? Experience has taught him that engaging as a peace maker requires inner peace, as well as a source to drink from that will never run dry and will empower him.

Raman has kept the Word of God in his heart and mind to remind himself that “Jesus himself is our peace, who has made the two groups one and has destroyed the barrier, the dividing wall of hostility, by setting aside in his flesh the law with its commands and regulations.

His purpose was to create in himself one new humanity out of the two, thus making peace, and in one body to reconcile both of them to God through the cross, by which he put to death their hostility” (Eph. 2: 14-16).

What does it mean for Christ to be our peace? While it is indeed amazing and true that Christ gives us inner peace, the verses above emphasize that peace has to do with ending the hostility between communities and forging a new relationship of unity in Christ. Christ is our peace in the sense that He freely, by His grace, empowers us to mend broken and hostile relationships; be it with God or one another.

The Word further intensifies the truth that Jesus is not only the source of peace. He is also the one who keeps the peace. If we wish to live without conflict among people, if we wish to live fruitful lives in community with others, then we must live in Christ. As you think about your life, consider: How might you be an agent of Christ’s peace in your relationships at work, at home, in your church, in your community and beyond?

Lord Jesus Christ, you are our peace. You have come to bring peace among people, to erase hostility, to enable human beings to live together with love, justice, and fruitfulness.