Dear friends, I wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year! In a world reeling with pain, suffering and violence now as then, when the living God incarnated to show in action that He loves the world He created. The solution to the world’s problems remains self-sacrificial love and not power games that people engage in. Every philosophy and worldview have foundational text, and the Christian faith’s foundational text is what Jesus preached; “The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand; repent and believe in the gospel,” (Mark 1:15). Every action we undertake is in light of God’s revelation in Jesus. As the Bible says, “The only thing that counts is faith expressing itself through love.” (Galatians 5:6). Considering the foundational text, the praxis of Christian ministry must affect everything in the light of God’s self-revelation in Jesus Christ.

The Christian life must be lived in a way that the world becomes God’s dwelling place. Rohit loves his workplace, he states: “With the love that this office gives, Jesus has entered into our lives at Christmas and every day.” And this is also reflected in the family life.

Christmas is about the Divine family, the Triune God, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. God sent His Son who united humanity with His Divinity. Indeed the cement that binds human life together is self-sacrificial love. For some Christmas is a day when they miss their loved ones, who are not a part of the family circle on earth. However, Christmas is a reminder that the family circle remains intact and unbroken. We will meet our loved ones and be together forever, full of joy and peace in the presence of God. It is the birth, life, death and resurrection and the second coming of Christ that fills us with hope, peace, joy and goodwill and removes the gloom of death, despair and destruction. May this holiday season bring love, peace and joy to you and your family!