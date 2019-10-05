Alisha is excited that she is clothed with Christ by virtue of trusting in who Christ Jesus is and what He has done for her. This realization brought about an amazing change in her behaviour. Now she is not burdened to note down whether she has fulfilled all the commandments in order to be well pleasing to God. Her vitality for living is the presence, peace and power of God which is her portion because of her personal relationship with Jesus.

The clothing imagery richly shows the transformation that results from our relationship with Jesus Christ. In contrast to living a life of disobedience to God and His ways (Rom 13:13) since we were separated from the life of God, the Bible instructs followers of Christ to “clothe yourselves with the Lord Jesus Christ, and do not think about how to gratify the desires of the flesh,” (Rom 13:14). We desire to follow the way of faith in the living God revealed in Jesus and love all; since “we have taken off our old self and have put on our new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator” (3:9-10).

The change is reflected in our identity, thinking and character. We now have “put on as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience” (Col 3:12). The call to “put on” these godly characteristics is rooted in our identity as those who are holy, chosen and loved by God. The renewal involves our mind, as we take hold of and internalize God’s truths. The Holy Spirit renews us from within. This is a process in which we say ‘yes’ to God and overcome the wayward ways of the world.

In the midst of the challenges of life, Alisha has fixed her eyes on Jesus into whose likeness she is being transformed. She is amazed at this gift of God’s grace; and is mindful to say ‘yes’ to the compassionate way of Jesus!