The recent “Compare The Market” survey discovered that Vegans now make up 7% of UK and 14% of us are vegetarian, while 31% are eating less meat and switching to a more plant-based diet. 36-year- old Jack Graham was in the vanguard of spotting this trend. A former chef turned research analyst for a city-based asset management company, he was not satisfied with his financial career because his passion was still with food and drink. In 2014 an opportunity arose to open a café in the basement of the Wolf and Badger fashion outlet in Dover Street, W1, Jack Graham jumped in and gave up the City. Embracing the trend for veganism and boutique fitness he opened a juice bar serving raw food snacks with an initial marketing partnership with Ella Mills of Deliciously Ella. Ella’s popular presence on social media benefitted Jack’s new juice brand Raw Press. Today Raw Press offer the last word in cold pressed juices and own brand snacks made with organic ingredients grown at the Langridge Organic Farm in Devon. Cold Pressing means you don’t lose any goodness, it is a juicing method that works without the use of a rotary blade centrifugal machine. The key difference between hydraulic pressed juice extraction and centrifugal juice extraction is in the lack of fast moving parts that can destroy sensitive enzymes, lowering the nutritional value of the juice and affecting the taste. Raw Press’s hydraulic juice press works by slowly applying pressure until all the juice is drained from the fruit and vegetables. The process is slow, it is a method that results in minimal oxidisation, zero heat and the highest integrity of the vitamins and phytonutrients. The juices have a long life as the pressing does not force air into the juice, so the juice does not decay as fast as with other methods of juice extraction. The juices are now available in Selfridges, Wholefoods and Planet Organic and online. Jack is led by taste and designs all the juices himself with the advice of a consultant nutritionist; the Squeaky Clean package is 7 low sugar fruit and veg juices with alkalising properties with only 915 calories per day. This reporter has tried the delicious very low calorie leafy Green Juice Cleanse for three days and found she was never hungry and had increased energy levels.

The Dover Street café has now moved to Ellis Street in Chelsea, a comfortable casual café with free wifi where you are welcome with your laptop. They serve all the fresh juice selection and a tempting superfood breakfast buffet withaçai bowls, avocado on toast, vegan buckwheat waffles plus a daily revolving lunch menu of plant-based and gluten-free salads, a daily soup and hot courgette lasagne or chilli sin carne… Vivat Veganism!