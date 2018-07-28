John experienced calm assurance when the light of God’s truth penetrated through his conflicting thoughts. Now along with King David he could say, “For with you is the fountain of life; in your light we see light” (Psalm 36:10). John knew God is the source of all life. And as such the solution to all his problems.

The light of God’s word is not just an intellectual truth but a life transforming reality. When John turned to God in repentance he received acceptance and love freely bestowed in Christ Jesus. The stranglehold of our clashing thoughts can no longer condemn us with the burden of fear and guilt. The godly sorrow we feel should lead us into God’s loving arms. This experience creates in us a compassionate awareness of God’s peace.

God’s grace goes a step further than just granting us forgiveness of our wayward life. The Holy Spirit pours the love of God into our hearts (Rom. 5:5). God communicates with us in our inner being. The light of God’s truth shine in us and dispels the darkness caused by unbridled chatter and noise in our thought life.

Do you remember the story of Peter, the disciple of Christ? He denied knowing Christ, during the time of Jesus’ trial and crucifixion. Fear and insecurity overwhelmed him. Later he felt miserable and wept bitterly. Disillusioned he returned to his earlier livelihood of fishing. When Jesus encountered Peter, he never rebuked or condemned or made him feel guilty. The only question Jesus asked Peter was: “Do you love me?” This compassionate awareness of God’s love bestowed on Peter, freedom, security and new life.

Even if the chatter in our mind continues, one should remain silent and pray. Do not argue with the chatter rather repeat scripture verses in your mind. As we practice this we gradually move from being an agitated victim to a compassionate awareness of God’s love and experience the peace of God that passes all understanding.