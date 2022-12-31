The coming together of a man and a woman in marriage is the most unique event in the Universe. All the things created in the universe are created in pairs. But the compatibility that exists between a man and a woman cannot be found in any other created thing. When a man and a woman come together as life partners, it is evident that they have been made for one another through a conscious plan.

Once life partners realize this, they will be overwhelmed with gratitude at having found each other. They will consider it a blessing. This happiness in each other will endure; they will feel as if they have found something priceless.

Imagine a world without men, or a world without women! There would be life, but it would be totally bereft of happiness. There would be an over-powering feeling that something is missing, something is incomplete. Hence, a world without men is as meaningless as a world without women.

If both men and women ponder upon this reality, they will be far more thrilled than a scientist making a discovery, and they will find that grievances against one another are totally meaningless. Men and women are masterpieces of God’s creation. Marriage means the coming together of two masterpieces of creation. Therefore, there is no greater event in the universe than this event!