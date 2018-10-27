Irrespective of how the opinion polls are showcasing the situation in the five poll-bound states, the Congress appears to be enhancing its prospects. While it is early in the day to state whether this improvement would ultimately translate into a much needed electoral victory, it certainly has disconcerted the Bharatiya Janata Party. Having over the last few years endured so many losses under its belt, the Congress has nothing to lose and can only benefit from the current scenario. However, so far as the BJP is concerned, a loss in any of the three states, where it has been in power for a considerable period, would be a major setback in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The primary reason for the apparent revival of the Congress is that its opponents had started taking things for granted. For instance, in Telangana, K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been convinced by his advisers that an early election would work to his advantage. In all probability, he underestimated the state Congress president, Uttam Reddy, who has propelled his party towards a possible victory. At this stage, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which was sure of winning, is locked in a battle where the outcome could go either way.

In Madhya Pradesh, considered by many to be a BJP bastion, the Congress is clawing back into the contest. Three-time Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, continues to retain his individual popularity, but his citadel has been threatened by an extremely well-crafted campaign strategy devised and spearheaded by state Congress president Kamal Nath. Nath, a veteran who has won ten times from the same constituency since 1980, has been successful in reaching out to the party cadre. His close connection with Congress activists and the general masses over four decades in his own Parliamentary constituency of Chhindwara, has strengthened his credibility, and people look towards him for providing them the same sort of patronage. Doubtlessly, he is the most organised and efficient politician in the Congress and it is not surprising that he has left his mark on the campaign in which Rahul Gandhi has also been an active participant.

However, the Congress would certainly do better if it involves former Chief Minister, Digvijaya Singh, in its endeavour after 15 years to dislodge the BJP. Singh has been a popular leader and has an exceptional connect with the grassroots workers. His Parikrama Yatra along the Narmada had clearly galvanised the Congress activists, and by not utilising his services, the party high command is only restricting its chances. Singh may be on the wrong side of the central leadership, yet his political leverage remains intact. In case the Congress achieves the impossible task of wresting power from the BJP, he and Kamal Nath would be contenders for chief ministership.

The media has been consistently highlighting the possible roles of both Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, the two dynamic young leaders in the Congress fold. Both seem to have a bright future, yet it is unlikely that at present they will reap any political dividends. Those who comprehend Congress politics would know that unless Rahul Gandhi himself occupies some office of power, the two cannot hope to be Chief Ministers in their respective states. One factor for currently not making it could be their lack of experience, but their elevation is directly linked to Rahul’s fortunes. Usually, the Congress has never appointed young Chief Ministers in any of the states governed by it. However, in the recent past, Ashok Chavan was the youngest, but he became a victim of power politics.

The Congress calculation would be two-fold. The main objective for the party is to defeat the BJP in the 2019 polls in order to usher in a non-saffron government at the Centre. In this context, the importance of the states assumes significance, as the party would like to have Chief Ministers or leaders, who would simultaneously deliver in the Parliamentary polls. In Rajasthan for instance, the Congress would do well to declare Ashok Gehlot as its CM nominee. With Vasundhara Raje being on a sticky wicket, Gehlot can dislodge her with ease from her lofty position. Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are also achievable targets, since the BJP, as a whole, is engaged in the battle of perception regarding its invincibility. The BJP’s chances, in these places, could be affected if the negative sentiment against the saffron brigade on account of rising prices, agrarian crisis, rampant unemployment, to name a few, nurtures roots sturdy enough to tilt the scales.

What commonly has been observed over the years is that the Congress has great difficulty in surmounting the last mile hurdles. This inability has cost them several elections in the past. What is imperative for the Congress leadership is that it should ensure that the overall ticket distribution process is fair, and not influenced by likes and dislikes of senior leaders but centred around merit and winability.

It is widely known that in the past, tickets in several instances were distributed taking in financial considerations. The mercenary factor has proved to be the undoing of many a Congress campaign. Unknown faces with money muscles received preference over well-placed and ingrained party activists. It would be in Rahul Gandhi’s interest if he was to prevent senior leaders from promoting undeserving candidates. The Congress must realise that if it does not get its act together, its downhill slide would continue and the party could hurtle towards decimation. Between us.