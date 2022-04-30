The Congress-PK courtship finally got over with both sides providing an erroneous impression that the parting was friendly and amicable. However, the reality is that PK, who wanted to wrest greater control of the party, is seething with anger and may, from time to time in the near future, retaliate in his own subtle manner.

Nudged by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress interim president, Sonia Gandhi declined to give PK any key position individually, but chose to include him in a high-powered empowered group with several senior leaders. This was unacceptable to Prashant Kishor, who while terming the offer as generous, decided to follow his own instincts.

The Congress-PK Saga has also brought to the fore serious differences which exist within the Gandhi household; Rahul was opposed to his entry, while Priyanka was of the view that PK would bring something new to the party. The mother sided with the son, thus putting the issue to an end.

There are many behind the scenes reports that are doing the rounds. However, the most plausible is that the coteries around both Sonia and Rahul ultimately prevailed over Priyanka’s coterie. Those who understand Congress politics would know that the coteries have a big role in running of the party.

What PK’s entry would have done is that it would have created a new power centre, resulting in diminishing the influence of those who are in Sonia and Rahul’s immediate groups and advise them as and when their counsel is sought. PK would have acquired some sort of veto rights.

The decline of the Congress is also attributed to the role the coteries have had in the functioning of the party. Sonia Gandhi has virtually been the president of the party for nearly 20 years. There was nobody in the organization, who resented her presidentship till a point, but there were many who were upset with those who were around her and derived power from the authority.

Sonia Gandhi was described as status quoist essentially because she never reshuffled her team. Those who were with her in 1998 when she took over the reins of power on 14 April, continued by her side till their death. The only time things changed somewhat was when Rahul Gandhi became the party president and started asserting himself. Those around Sonia recognised his authority but steered clear of him in order to prolong their political innings.

In fact, the “Pappu” tag on Rahul Gandhi was coined by Sonia’s coterie, which did not wish the power to shift within the family in order to remain powerful and influential. Many of such people started praising Priyanka in private conversations, thereby indicating that they would prefer her over him. But it was Sonia who sided with Rahul to make things clear.

In PK’s case, a situation would have arisen where senior leaders would have had to interact with the poll strategist who would have enjoyed the high command’s patronage. This would have implied that those close to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia would have been surpassed when major decisions were to be taken.

This kind of pecking order would have been inconsistent with the Congress culture and would have harmed the party more than helping it. PK may be a very gifted poll pundit, but he is unaware of how the machinations within the Congress often throw things out of gear.

There is nothing that can be achieved by planning within the 137-year grand old party since things happen only by default. This has been an accepted fact and those who have been with the Congress are very well aware of this. Any deviation just cannot happen.

Coming back to the role of the coteries, one must also view them in the context of the reasons that prompted the formation of G-23, the group of party dissidents, who wanted things to be more inclusive. Majority of those who are in G-23 would have been happy and satisfied if they had been granted greater role in the running of the party. After the power transition of Sonia to Rahul took place, several G-23 leaders, who were regularly consulted by the high command found themselves on the sidelines. Thus, they needed to get together to make the leadership aware of their relevance, however, big or small. Some of them were also looking for being accommodated in the vacant Rajya Sabha seats and feared that Rahul’s coterie would corner them instead.

Within the power play of the Congress, after the demise of Ahmed Patel, Sonia Gandhi’s key aide, there was no one amongst senior leaders close to the high command, who was accessible. Had he been alive, the G-23 possibly may have not been there.

On the PK issue, it is being said that the poll strategist wanted a special position for himself. Either the one which was held by Ahmed Patel or that of the party vice president. While from his standpoint, the demand appears to be rational, but from the Congress perspective, he did not comprehend that Sonia or Rahul would never give a post to someone who is unfamiliar with the basic functioning of the party. It is another matter that both of them are also at sea when a crisis erupts, but there is a mechanism within the organisation to see things through.

The PK saga was unnecessary since the poll strategist’s induction would have had wide ranging ramifications. The ending, however, would have remained the same. Between us.