The Congress high command’s attempts to energise the party’s rank and file lack both commitment and direction. Earlier in the week, Sonia Gandhi held a series of meetings with top leaders, as well as office-bearers, over a span of three days, yet was unsuccessful in providing a clear-cut plan to revive the party, which continues to implode in election-bound states in particular.

There has also been intense speculation on whether there is a confidential agreement that has been reached by a few key functionaries with the ruling dispensation, given that in the immediate future there does not appear to be any possibility of the Congress winning in any region. It is being said that the Gandhis are unconcerned about losing more states as long as no concrete action is initiated against them by the Narendra Modi government. The suggestions of a pact are denied by both sides, but political actions many a times do not require evidence since the deeds often define the actuality. Whatever be the case, there is little hope for the grand old party to bounce back in the next few months.

Sonia Gandhi has very definitive preferences, and they basically pertain to the minorities and the Dalit community. Both in Maharashtra and Haryana, the Congress has appointed Dalit presidents despite the fact that largely members of the community no longer support the party. The Haryana formula, which has now been implemented, was finalised two years ago, when Kamal Nath, as general secretary in charge of the state, had made both Kumari Selja and former Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda to settle their differences. However, what at that time could have possibly worked is presently not going to yield any political dividends; the result being that the party will strive to acquire double digits.

The situation in Maharashtra is alarming. Congress functionaries have been deserting the party on a daily basis, and the latest to do so include cine actress Urmila Matondkar and former Mumbai PCC president, Kripa Shankar Singh. The NCP is not faring any better, and if there is political uncertainty, it is because both the BJP and Shiv Sena are having serious differences over seat sharing. The threat to the BJP is not from the Congress-NCP combine, but from the Shiv Sena, which is asserting itself and could finally make a pitch for the Chief Minister’s chair, which the BJP will never allow to happen. Devendra Fadnavis has been an accomplished CM and his replacement is not on the horizon.

The Congress plan, announced by Sonia Gandhi, includes organising yatras and padyatras, to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, way beyond his birthday on 2 October. Gandhiji’s partnership with the Congress ended in the 1930s, and he subsequently emerged as the Father of the Nation. For a long while now, he is no longer an emblem of the Congress and these padyatras are not going to change the destiny of the party. The cry of the moment is for urgency on organisation building, which has been derailed.

The reality is that Congress does not have the capacity to organise any major rally in any realm. For instance, in Delhi, whenever a huge rally has been held, the crowds would be roped in from Haryana, courtesy Hooda. Ever since the former CM has been downsized, it shall be laborious for him to mobilise people on the ground for a show of strength.

Till 2006, Sonia Gandhi regularly used to hold conclaves of Congress Chief Ministers, a practice which was discontinued since powerful lobbies within the party started assuming larger roles. In the week gone by, she did have a meeting with the Congress Chief Ministers, which was more symbolic, since the high command’s writ does not run in the same manner as it did when the party was in power at the Centre.

The impression which was sought to be given during the recent deliberations was that Sonia was in complete command and thus was attempting to construct a consensus around the older set of leaders as well as those belonging to the younger batch. However, it was evident that the old guard continues to dominate, with generation next having minimal say. Interestingly, Ahmed Patel, Sonia’s most trusted aide, was seen holding red files which are meant for the attention of the Congress president, thereby sending a signal regarding his intact stature. Subsequently, a handful of leaders noted that both Patel and Priyanka appeared to share a camaraderie, much to the discomfort of Rahul’s supporters.

A few days back, Sonia took everyone by surprise when she announced that two dynasts, Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, and Anshul Kumar, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker, Meira Kumar, had been appointed spokespersons of the party.

The party is also having a rethink on its Kashmir strategy where the abrogation of Article 370 may not receive as much emphasis. The stress would be on the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. If from the very beginning this would have been the stance, there would not have been dissenting voices on the issue which embarrassed the party to no end. It is more than clear that politics is not elevated on the agenda and the party is coping with an existential crisis.

However, this subjectively survival quandary appears to be more pronounced amongst senior leaders who are fighting for their relevance and is not so much concentrated on strengthening the organisation. Between us.