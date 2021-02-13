Delhi’s Golf Links in Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone is quite familiar with political patronage, particularly from the Congress. Once this list would boast of stalwarts like R.K. Dhawan, Yashpal Kapoor and P. Chidambaram. Currently, Mukul Wasnik stays there with his wife Ravina, as does Kuldip Bishnoi, who recently got his house renovated. Another Congress leader, Shruti Choudhry, the ex MP from Bhiwani, is also a resident. Also spotted in Golf Links recently was Kumari Selja, the Haryana PCC chief, who apparently is getting a residence refurbished in pristine white; with her Rajya Sabha term having ended, she may be looking for an alternate accommodation to her Lutyens bungalow where she hosted many a winter’s lunch. But what has got the residents talking is that last weekend Robert Vadra was seen on his cycle, checking out another renovated bungalow in the area, which has the residents speculating that perhaps Priyanka and family may be looking to move back from Gurugram. Probably the only non Congress politician who currently lives in Golf Links is the BJD MP Pinaki Misra. But then he is also the only resident well networked enough to host an all-party meeting anytime.

The Raos and Kesris of Tamil Nadu

When the Tamil Nadu elections were announced, there was much analysis that this would be the first state election not dominated by a towering personality. For, both Jayalalithaa’s and Karunanidhi’s successors lack a grand presence. But this was before Sasikala was released from prison and came out in a cavalcade bearing the AIADMK flag. While her impact on the entire state is still to be tested, her return has certainly upset the power balance in the AIADMK, for Chinnamma brings with her the legacy of Amma. Already there is talk amongst the cadres that both EPS and OPS (Current CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and ex CM O. Pannerselvam) who are running rival factions within the AIADMK, are simply Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri, who will have to abdicate now that the real heir apparent is back in the game.

Keep ’em guessing

Last week, when Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to speak in Parliament, his office was very cagey about the timing of his speech. Usually the timing is advertised well in advance in order to ensure proper media coverage. But this also has its disadvantages as the BJP too gets to know of his schedule and more often than not, plans an important press conference or some event at the same time to ensure that Rahul’s speech does not get adequate coverage. Maybe it was for this reason that the Congress media cell decided not to advertise the timing of his speech in advance and kept everyone guessing.

Will Dharmendra Pradhan do a Sachin Pilot?

The BJP is keen to get its leadership in place in Odisha and sources claim that there could be a plan to shift Cabinet Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to the state halfway through this government’s term is over, to strengthen the party (as the Congress did with Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan well before the Rajasthan state elections). This is one state that still remains on Amit Shah’s To-Do list and Pradhan seems the best bet to deliver it for the BJP. Even during the last elections, apart from Shah and Modi, it was Pradhan’s face that dominated the hoardings in the state. And the Petroleum Minister has been doing his bit, touring the state, delivering the Ujjwala scheme and holding rallies. What helps Pradhan is that unlike Sachin there is no shadow of an Ashok Gehlot looming over him.