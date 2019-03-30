Friendly Fire

There is some rather interesting advice for the Congress coming from its allies. While speaking to NewsX recently, Omar Abdullah advised the Congress to focus on taking on the BJP in states where it is strong and where there is a one-on-one fight against the BJP, such as in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana. And in other states where the Mahagathbandan allies were strong, it should cede the space to the allies. Interestingly, last week in another interview to NewsX, another ally Akhilesh Yadav too had advised Congress to focus on other states, instead of trying to join the SP-BSP Mahagathbandan at the very last minute. But is the Congress listening?

It’s Election Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest address to the nation created its own flutter, but much of it was before the address rather than after. In fact, most saw his announcement as an anti-climax considering his earlier pronouncements, such as demonetisation or a surgical strike. Speaking to NewsX, Omar Abdullah said that while he didn’t expect another demonetisation right on the eve of a general election, but they wondered if he was going to announce the capture of Dawood Ibrahim or something. He then quipped asking, “Was the PM so worried after Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme that he felt the need to blow up a satellite (to change the narrative)?” Well, clearly this is election time and all’s fair when it comes to taking pot shots.

Musical seats

Kamal Nath may have announced that he wants both Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia to contest the Lok Sabha elections from tough seats—Digvijaya from Bhopal and Scindia from Gwalior instead of his stronghold Guna, but the latter has made no move to comply. Digvijaya has ceded to his friend’s request to contest from Bhopal, which is a BJP stronghold, but Scindia has made it clear that Guna remains his preferred seat of choice—that of course is if the newly anointed general secretary of western Uttar Pradesh will get the time to focus on his own Lok Sabha election.