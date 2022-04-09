Hot off the Press

Political historian Rasheed Kidwai has come out with his latest book, entitled, “Leaders, Politicians, Citizens, Fifty Figures who Influenced India’s Politics”. The book is a collection of profiles of leaders and game changers who have influenced India’s history. Rasheed has focused on leaders who are no more, but this is much more than a collection of obituaries for it is a frank and candid analysis of their life and times, written in Rasheed’s trademark style with a foreword by Shashi Tharoor and has been endorsed by both Jairam Ramesh and Pavan Varma. As is Rasheed’s style, expect the unexpected, for he has that eye for rich detail and anecdotal narration, bringing to light what many may have missed. The collection of profiles is also well chosen for there are Sheikh Abdullah, Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Balasaheb Thackeray; there are also Amar Singh, Chandraswami and Ottavio Quattrochi! You get a taste of the myriad flavours that make up independent India in this book.

Upgrade for Ashok Gehlot?

Suddenly the old guard within the Congress has got reactivated—whether it is Sonia Gandhi or the rebel G23 camp (again this comprises more of the old guard) or even Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In fact, Gehlot has been unusually active of late both on national and state issues. It is he who is taking on the BJP warning it not to be complacent after the recent state elections, pointing out that even Indira Gandhi lost after the 1971 Bangladesh war and the 1974 nuclear tests. Again, when Prashant Kishor wanted to talk strategy about the approaching Gujarat polls he met with Gehlot. There is a buzz within the Congress that the veteran leader could move to Delhi soon—perhaps even as the Gandhi family candidate for party president; handing over the state to Sachin Pilot, who has been promised an elevation. Well this is one formula that will keep everyone happy, except perhaps Gehlot himself, for he has made it clear that he would rather function at the state level than move to the Centre.

Is Prashant Kishor back with the Congress?

It certainly seems that there are no permanent enemies in politics, for after taking pot shots at the Congress all through the recent state polls, it seems as if Prashant Kishor and the Gandhis have patched up. Kishor had hinted that he would be announcing a career changing decision by 1 May and given the fact that he has been meeting the Gandhis, as well as Ashok Gehlot, it does look as if he may be heading back to the Congress. However, it is not clear as to what role he will be playing and whether his involvement will begin with the state Gujarat polls that are due later this year, or will he concentrate on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He did meet Gehlot along with Naresh Patel, the powerful Patidar leader. The buzz in the state is that the Congress could prop up Patel as its chief ministerial candidate in the coming polls. Well, at least there is some activity within the Congress, what with Sonia Gandhi raising an issue a day on the floor of the House and Gehlot managing backroom affairs. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, is busy tweeting against the petrol price hike on social media. Each is doing what he or she does best.

What is Nitish Kumar up to?

There is a buzz that the Bihar Chief Minister could be contemplating a career upgrade. Elections for the post of President and Vice President of India are due later this year and Nitish Kumar could be considered for either slot. Of course the BJP will not offer this on a platter; part of the trade-off could be a BJP Chief Minister in Bihar. However, having said this, will Narendra Modi be comfortable with Nitish Kumar in Rashtrapati Bhavan? The two may have patched up now but there was a time when Nitish broke off an alliance with the BJP protesting against Modi’s candidature as Prime Minister. Also don’t forget, whether it is the Congress or the BJP, both the parties prefer a rubber stamp at Rashtrapati Bhavan, rather than a seasoned politician. This is one reason why Sushma Swaraj did not get to shift to the house on the hill despite having the credentials for the job. Well, watch this space as the jostling for Rashtrapati Bhavan has only just begun.

Milans post lockdowns

After a spell of lockdown it seems as if this iftar season will see some in person bonhomie, and that too from some unexpected quarters. From the Israeli embassy to Indresh Kumar (of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch that is supported by the RSS) all are set to hold Ramzan iftars and Eid Milans. In addition, a leading Muslim organisation, Jamiat-e-ulema Hind, led by Maulana Mahmood Madani too plans to host a high profiled Eid Milan in early May where the NSA, Home Minister and the Prime Minister will be invited.

Discarded, but not out

What do you do when you have lost your ministerial berth? For one, you can have some fun gracing social events. All those who were dropped in the last Cabinet reshuffle (or even organisational reshuffle) can now be soon gracing social and literary events, specially book releases (for remember this is a dispensation that frowns on too much partying, but book releases are seen as high-brow events that pass muster). And so be in media conclave or book release events in the capital there is no shortage of “guests of honour” from the BJP who are only too happy to grace these events. A media house recently calculated that there are 57 such “discards” since 2014. It’s a win-win for everyone. The former mantris get to do some ribbon cutting and get their share of the media limelight, while the event managers and guests gets some “VIP faces” for their Instagram posts.