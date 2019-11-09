MESS IN MAHARASHTRA

With the BJP-Sena alliance failing to come to an agreement on government formation, Uddhav Thackeray has nailed the perception that he was only grandstanding for better portfolios. It now seems he is serious about the Chief Minister’s post. It is also apparent that the post is for his son Aaditya Thackeray so he can ensure a smooth succession while he is still politically relevant. The last bit really explains why Uddhav is so adamant in demanding a rotational chief ministership. This then shifts the focus to Sharad Pawar who has been very active of late. For the record, he is stating that since the mandate is for the NCP and Congress to sit in opposition, that’s what they will do. The reason for this rather statesmanlike comment is that the Congress is divided on doing business with the Shiv Sena. Apart from leaders like Sanjay Nirupam even the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is said to be “instinctively” against it. And without the Congress, Pawar doesn’t have the numbers to take to Uddhav.

PRIYANKA, THE LAST CONGRESS LEADER STANDING?

Those who are watching the Congress must have noticed that in the last few months, post the Lok Sabha loss, there has been a curious gap in the party communication strategy. And I am not even talking about the decision not to send Congress spokespersons to TV debates. The merits of that aside, the Congress leadership itself has stopped reacting. All except Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Whether it’s the Haryana and Maharashtra elections, or the Ayodhya verdict day, the first reaction has been from Priyanka and not Rahul. In fact Rahul’s first tweet on the day of the Ayodhya judgement was to thank his SPG. More personal than political some would say and yet we are told it’s Rahul and not Priyanka who is the preferred heir apparent. Even the party’s CWC to figure out the reaction to the Ayodhya judgement was originally scheduled for 10 November. However, the judgement came a day earlier—on 9 November. Which itself is a statement on the Congress state of preparedness.