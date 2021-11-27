RSS leader Ram Madhav’s recently published book,The Hindutva Paradigm demystifies the RSS and explains the thinking and ideology of the Sangh leadership. The prose is light and accessible, for Ram Madhav uses his words well. As he said, the idea was to correct some of the perceptions and misconceptions about Hindutva and added, “Perception correction is the need of the hour and this includes some of our own people who think Hindutva is an exclusivist idea, (they) should also amend their thinking. Exclusion is not Hindutva, hate is not Hindutva. It is inclusion, oneness and unity.” In an interview to NewsX, he spoke of the book and took a dig at Salman Khurshid when he said that some Congress leaders need a controversy to sell books. When asked whether he agreed with Panchjanya’s criticism of Amazon and Infosys in the last few months, the RSS leader pointed out that while Amazon has come under scrutiny in other countries as well, both the Tatas and Narayan Murthy do not need lessons in nationalism. Not surprisingly, the book has already gone in for a second print.

DON’T LOSE THE REMOTE

It does seem as if Mamata Banerjee is all set to steal the Congress from under the high command’s nose, but Rahul Gandhi does not seem too perturbed about the recent turn of events. Recall his statement of not too long ago where he said those who want to leave can go. The media is also being briefed that Rahul wants to build his own team with on-ground leaders such as Kanhaiya Kumar (though the latter was asked to tone down his comments when he stated at his first press conference that he has come to revive the party). Kanhaiya was told in so many words that his role would be that of a soldier, not a general. In fact, this is the reason why Prashant Kishor did not eventually join Congress, as he wanted a larger say in the decision making and that is one thing the Gandhis are not ready to do, which is to relinquish control. If there is one post-script that the Gandhis have given to G23 et al, it is this: the remote control will stay with the high command.

ROUND ONE TO SACHIN?

Well, the Rajasthan reshuffle has finally happened, with Sachin Pilot getting five of his loyalists in. Sources also tell us that he has been promised that he will be the CM face during the next round of Assembly elections. In the meanwhile, there could be a brief stint with the organisation at the Centre, with him playing a key role as the star campaigner in the next round of Assembly polls. But Pilot is clear about one thing—his heart is in Rajasthan and he doesn’t want to be away from the state for too long. Well, this is one member of the GenNext who has got himself a firm regional base and clearly does not want to walk away from the work he has put in for nearly a decade now. In the meanwhile, in the same state, Vasundhara Raje too has taken off on a state tour to display her show of strength in the battle of leadership that is playing out in the Rajasthan BJP. The desert state is whipping up a fine political storm on both sides.