Pilot vs Gehlot

If it’s not Jyotiraditya Scindia making a veiled attack against the CM of his state and a Congress senior Kamal Nath, it is Sachin Pilot doing somewhat the same to his state CM and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot. Recently, Sachin was heard criticising the law and order situation in the state. Now the law and order portfolio is with the CM, so it’s easy to see where his comments are aimed at. But Gehlot is currently on a strong wicket, especially after he has “persuaded” six BSP MLAs to join the Congress, taking his government to a comfortable majority in the state. Well, the one thing that Pilot has on his side is time. And unlike Scindia, who is pitching to be the state PCC chief, Pilot has a place in the line of command as Deputy CM.

The Last Word

This has to go to Shashi Tharoor who recently tweeted that “Time after Time these days I heard the MC begin my events by saying ‘Of course Shashi Tharoor needs no introduction.’ I’m just relieved they don’t follow that up by adding—what he needs is a conclusion!”