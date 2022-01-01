Priyanka vs Mamata

Is the Congress using Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to shadow Mamata Banerjee? It would seem so, for apart from Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka has also been seen in Goa, a state where the TMC leader has shown special interest in. In fact, Rahul Gandhi has not been very visible in Goa, but Priyanka made a high profile visit there recently. It is also interesting to note that Priyanka is expanding her role beyond Uttar Pradesh, going to Punjab and Goa as well. Congress sources privately admit that despite her high profile campaign, it would be difficult for the Congress to cross the double-digit figure in UP. Any anti incumbency against the BJP seems to be going to the SP-RLD combine. Even the BSP is now being seen as a B-Team of the BJP and so is not getting much traction, while Owaisi seems to have limited his appeal by fielding only 100 candidates. But Priyanka’s appeal is more within the Congress than outside for her mere presence seems to energise the cadres, which is much needed within the Congress, especially with Rahul Gandhi’s on-again-off-again appearances.

Who is Congress Party’s Asardar Sardar?

The news that Rahul Gandhi had left for Italy during the year end had Congress leaders speculating as to whether his first big Punjab rally scheduled to be held at Moga in early 2022 may be delayed. Apart from kicking off the Punjab campaign, the rally was also important because there is pressure from the party to announce the CM face for the state polls. Will it be sitting CM Charanjit Singh Channi or the rebel-without-a-pause, Navjot Singh Sidhu. In fact, Sidhu has been upping the ante on the Congress leadership to announce his name as the next CM face. But as anyone (except Sidhu maybe) will tell you that is a risk the Congress high command may not be willing to take. The party gained immense goodwill when it promoted a Dailt leader as the CM. Moreover, in his mannerisms and outlook, Channi is fast appropriating the Aam-Admi tag away from Arvind Kejriwal. This is a welcome change from the Maharajah tag that Captain Amarinder Singh had brought with him. Why would the Congress commit a self goal by superseding Sidhu’s claims over Channi’s? Then again, why has the Congress leadership not shut Sidhu up by now, but instead both Priyanka and Rahul seem to be encouraging this not so “asardar” Sardar . So, as they say within the Congress, logic and realpolitick does not necessarily dictate its leadership’s decisions—anything can happen.

UP gets a new Chief Secretary

The appointment of Durga Shankar Mishra as Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh has created quite a buzz in the bureaucratic corridors. D.S. Mishra was given a year’s extension to enable him to take this job right on the eve of a crucial UP election. Before this, he was all set to retire as Secretary in the Union Urban Development Ministry, where he had been overseeing the Prime Minister’s favourite Central Vista project. His transfer to UP right before the Code of Conduct comes into place is telling for then it will be up to him to oversee the various ongoing development projects in the state as well as to ensure a smooth coordination amongst the bureaucracy. The key question that is being asked of course is: was this appointment with state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s approval. Or not?

The Riposte

After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came up with the catchy tagline for the UP polls, “Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon”, some of her male colleagues have come up with a retort of their own, “Ladka Hoon, Nahin Lad Sakta”.