Rahul’s CWC outburst

Rahul Gandhi apparently got very upset during a Congress Working Committee meeting at a comment made by R.P.N. Singh regarding the Congress party’s criticism of the Prime Minister regarding the Chinese incursion. Considering that RPN is considered a key player of Team Rahul, there is a view that the entire script could have been choreographed, for it is after this interaction that Rahul pointed out that it was only he who was taking on the Prime Minister while no one else really spoke out. This apparently is the message that Rahul was keen to put across and whether choreographed or not, there is little scope of differences amongst the two for ever since Rahul’s days as UP in-charge, RPN has been a part of his team, and it was during Rahul’s presidentship that he was given Jharkhand to handle. But all these are a part of a larger game plan—to ensure Rahul is back as party chief. There is little doubt that the post is his, but can he take on Narendra Modi effectively this time round? That remains to be seen.

Prasar Bharti vs PTI

The buzz is that Prasar Bharti has written a letter to the PTI expressing its displeasure at the reporting done by the latter, even going to the extent of calling its reporting anti national. Sources claim that while the public broadcaster supports PTI, it doesn’t feel a reciprocal sense of support from the latter. Apparently, the trigger was PTI’s interview with Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidon. Apparently this is the deal breaker for a relationship that had already gone sour. Watch this page.

When Swamy Got it Right

Dr Subramanian Swamy was one of the few BJP leaders to admit to a Chinese incursion. Also in his weekly interview show “Swamy Says” on NewsX he was the first to predict that the Chinese would move north to Depsang near the Karakoram Pass, which is apparently what they have done since then if the media reports are right.

MCA Versus Gymkhana Club

The MCA has given its (reserved) order against the Gymkhana Club where it has suggested that the government should appoint a five-member committee to investigate the alleged wrongdoings as well as appointing two members on the Club’s Governing Committee for administrative purposes. However, what a majority of the club members are requesting is that one way to ensure a fair investigation would be to make sure that none of the current or former committee members become government nominees. That is one way of getting a fair probe.