The Trinamool Troika

From all accounts, Sushmita Dev’s entry into the TMC has been orchestrated by Derek O’Brien, for he was there to welcome her at her joining and also by her side at her first press conference. TMC’s other firebrand, Mahua Moitra was missing from the dais; and while one could argue that party protocol did not necessitate her presence on the occasion, it is interesting to note that Mahua is yet to tweet a welcome to her new colleague. Since both are feisty and articulate speakers (not to mention former Congress leaders), does one anticipate a power play of sorts? There are those who speculate that the one reason Derek encouraged Sushmita’s presence in the TMC was to counter Mahua, for it’s an open secret within the TMC that there is a turf war between Derek and Mahua. Watch this space.

The Guest List

Sonia Gandhi hosting a meeting of Opposition leaders on 20 August is being seen as a signal to both Congress leaders and the Opposition. The invite came on the heels of a dinner hosted by rebel leader Kapil Sibal. The dinner was well attended as various leaders from the Opposition attended themselves, instead of sending representatives. Moreover, parties like the AAP, BJD, SAD, YSRCP that normally boycott a Congress reach-out were also present. This sent a message that most of the Opposition is happy doing business with the Congress, but prefers the G23 lobby over the Gandhis. Sonia’s outreach must be seen in this context. She is still the UPA chairperson and though there have been whispers that she should step down and let either Mamata Bannerjee or Sharad Pawar take charge, Sonia knows all too well that such a move would work against the Next Gen Gandhis. And so, to safeguard their interests as well as send a message that she is not retiring from active politics just yet, Sonia hosted the Opposition, though the AAP, BSP and SP were missing. One reason for their absence, Congress sources claim, could be that the Opposition unity plank is for 2024, not for any Assembly polls in the middle; which is why even SAD was missing, as UP, Punjab and Delhi are slated to go to polls before 2024. Sibal however had no such restrictions.

The Goof-Up

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is said to be miffed at the lack of coverage given to the Opposition meet called by Sonia Gandhi on social media. The finger of blame is being pointed towards the party’s social media cell, which was supposed to play up the event. Further enquiries showed that the responsibility for the event had been handed over like a baton down the hierarchy and this led to the goof-up. At a time when most of the narratives begin on social media, this is being seen as a self goal of sorts.

Sushmita’s Exit

Sushmita Dev’s exit from the Congress has been the fourth high profile exit in the last two years, following Priyanka Chaturvedi (to Shiv Sena), and Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada (to BJP). However, what is interesting is that initially when Jitin Prasada was being wooed by the BJP (in the run-up to the 2019 polls), it was Scindia who had convinced him to stay on. Later, Scindia beat Prasada to the BJP. Again when Prasada finally left, it was Sushmita who had reached out to him urging him to stay; only to leave herself a few months later. In fact, Sushmita had reached out to Scindia and Priyanka as well after they quit the Congress, which makes one wonder what went so wrong that she herself took the one step she had been advocating against.