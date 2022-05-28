Just like Jesus, the followers of Jesus engage in doing good worldwide. Apostle Peter gave this testimony concerning Jesus, “how God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and power, and how he went around doing good and healing all who were under the devil’s power because God was with him” (Acts 10:38). Jesus fed the hungry, healed the sick, and delivered people from demon possession. Jesus proclaimed the gospel of the kingdom of God in word and deed, calling people to repent and believe in the gospel. Jesus empowered people, transformed lives, delivered people from whatever afflicted them and kept them bound, hungry and blind. Jesus came into a wayward world to restore humanity’s harmony with God and creation. The followers of Jesus do good things, not for reward or recognition, but simply because it is the right and moral thing to do. They never tire of doing good (Gal. 6:9) because they believe and worship a righteous God who loves to do what is right and just and is a lover of mercy and justice.

Yet Jesus, who lived a self-sacrificial life, and washed his disciples’ feet, was accused of being satanic. The good deeds of Jesus that empowered people were seen by religious and political leaders as a threat to their influence, power and authority over people, for they benefitted from keeping the people poor, enslaved, indebted, uneducated, hungry and blind. The people suffered because of their powerlessness and helplessness. That is why authorities could not tolerate and allow Jesus to continue doing his good deeds to the people. Jesus had to be demonized to justify his eventual crucifixion. Yet the greatest injustice of crucifying the sinless Jesus became the source of humanity’s salvation. While Jesus died for our sins, He rose again from the dead for our justification. Let’s proclaim the gospel of grace and truth and empower the powerless just as Jesus did, whatever the cost!