Christian marriages are now under attack like never before. Many couples day after day grow discouraged, tempted and despairing. And soon Satan floods them with all sorts of accusing thoughts: “You’re a failure as a parent. Look at your temperament. You don’t know God intimately. You’re a hypocrite. You are a poor example of what a Christian spouse ought to be.” Destructive spirit has gripped marriages.

Satan won’t rest until he exhausts every device to devour and bring ruin and chaos to people’s lives. Even God’s mighty men and women have fallen into the snare of the evil one. A pastor confessed people in my congregation know me as a man of prayer. But now, evil thoughts have begun to plague me. A lust has come upon me that I have never experienced in my life. Pleasures are attractive because they are forbidden. We need to seek and pray for heavenly wisdom to discern the ways of the tempter who seduces us to eat the forbidden fruit and walk on the broad road to destruction. Sin offers temporary pleasure but destroys relationships. Homes break. Children suffer the most. Even false teachers have destroyed millions with doctrines that promise liberty to lust. Is there a need to repent and return to the Lord?

Remember to sin without remorse is ruin without any remedy. David was confronted about his sin by Prophet Nathan. David had lusted after a married woman and arranged for her husband to be killed in the war. After his successful plan, he took the widow to be his wife. Now here he was with his sin before his eyes, “So David said to Nathan, “I have sinned against the LORD” (2 Samuel 12:13). It was God’s standard that he had violated, and He alone had the power to forgive his sin. Jesus died for our sins and forgives us if we repent, not because of who we are, but because of what Jesus has done.