Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested that the SAARC countries should jointly combat this crisis.

If the coronavirus, Covid-19, is not controlled in the next few weeks, it will lead to more deaths, devastate business, trade, communications, educational institutions, travel by air, train, buses, cars, tourism, sports to name a few vital areas.

So far the Indian subcontinent has escaped Covid-19’s spread out. China’s Hubei province is free of the virus. Ironically, it has sent a team of doctors and medicines to Italy, the worst affected country in Europe. We too have sent doctors to Iran. I gather that Ali Akbar Velayati, once Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iran and now one of the senior members of the staff of the Supreme Ruler has caught the infection. Two decades ago we worked together as colleagues. I wish him a rapid recovery. Many other prominent individuals in different countries have caught the virus. Prominent among them is the wife of the Canadian Prime Minister.

So far, worldwide deaths have not crossed 15,000. Our casualties are, mercifully, two, so far. Heaven forbid, if these were to rapidly increase, we do not have the health or medical infrastructure to cope with so deadly and mysterious a virus.

The Central and state governments have acted with commendable speed and taken drastic steps. Schools, colleges, cinema halls have been closed in Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka. Malls, pubs, theatres, night clubs have been closed, while social gatherings including weddings and fairs have been banned for the next few days.

Other states have taken similar steps. The question is how to enforce these measures. Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad can be managed but what about small towns and most of rural India?

If the pandemic were to spread, many countries would run out of face masks, medicines, nurses and beds. India is dealing with the catastrophic situation on a war footing. So far, 91 cases have been reported. That is a blessing. We must keep our fingers crossed.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in an interview that he was working at jet pace to check a major coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister has made a constructive and imaginative suggestion. SAARC countries should jointly combat this global health crisis. He said, “I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC countries chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together we can set an example to the world…” All SAARC countries have welcomed the proposal except Pakistan. On such grave and non-politicala matter Pakistani churlishness is unbecoming. It is like cutting your nose to spite your face. I hope better sense will prevail.

President Donald Trump has come under severe criticism for his contradictory statements on the issue. Europe is furious for his blocking travel to the United States by citizens of that continent.

Let me go back to 1918. The Spanish flu of that year and the next killed more than 50 million people across the globe.

The Spanish flu arrived in Bombay in 1918. A 2012 study suggested that almost 14 million Indians in British-controlled parts of India died in the pandemic.

So far no cure has been found for the coronavirus. The anti-corona vaccine will not be ready for the next two years.

* * *

The release of former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah is to be welcomed. Can the release of Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti be prolonged indefinitely? That would be a legal travesty.

* * *

Question. Having spent nearly 20 years in the Congress, how long will it take Jyotiraditya Scindia to comprehend the culture and functioning of the BJP and the RSS?