Maun is ‘Vaani Tapas’ austerity in speech. It is not only difficult to keep the tongue in check, but extremely difficult to even keep the mind from chattering uselessly all the time. One could resolve to practise Maun, ( inner and outer silence) for short intervals, at least once a day. Feel the power of silence. It can convey emotion much better than speech! Inner silence lends strength to the mind to slowly get rid of the garbage of unnecessary thoughts tucked away in our subconscious mind. Just try. Silence empowers you to tap the divine inspiration of creativity in you. Great works of Art and Literature emerge from inspired silence. Speech is precious energy, resolve to preserve it, little by little in the precious solitude that the Lord has provided. When one is forced to be with oneself, one begins to realise the blessings and the bliss of solitude. Solitude is not loneliness. Solitude is its own fulfilment. An important resolution could be to spring clean your mental space of negativities. This is a mental bath one must take daily. Note down your own negative habits. Then the next day make a resolve to win over only one of them. Keep your goals reachable and doable. Read your noted down list of weaknesses daily before you retire. Honestly examine your own self and delete one weakness slowly and substitute it quickly with a positive thought and action. Don’t give the mind waiting time.

A common question is how to overcome hatred. Take a sheet of beautiful stationary, and write a note of love to the one you hate. Put it under your pillow and sleep the night over, then send it to the person the next day. Mentally ask him for forgiveness and physically send him flowers or fruits. You will be surprised how this works to melt hearts. Lastly , choose your resolutions carefully. The secret lies in implementation. Act now. Make a reasonable, reachable resolution. Write down even your resolution , and also sleep with this under your pillow. It is amazing to watch how your subconscious mind slowly registers this and then how your waking mind translates this thought into a self revitalising action. The mind gains the strength and tranquility to easily let go of the hurt and the pain. Just try.