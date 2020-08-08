We were created in God’s image to love, for love is the essence of God. The Bible says “God is love” (1 John 4:8). This love of God is not mystical; an experience with closed eyes. In fact, the love of God was manifested in history and time through the person of Jesus of Nazareth. We who know God’s love are called to share this love with others through service and sacrifice, practising the common good.

Augustine’s statement, “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it finds rest in you” rings loud and clear as we find ourselves in the midst of a pandemic. Jesus Christ is the source of love, life and light, who came so that none may walk in darkness. All human beings equally carry the imprint of being created in the image and likeness of God. This gives us not only our identity and dignity, but also proves our unity in plurality.

We are one human race and therefore barriers of casteism, racism, sexism and of domination and exclusion, of violence and pride, and unbelief are the result of our making. This is a slippery slope we have created to boast about our self-importance and superiority while putting down others. Haven’t we all played these games from childhood? We have strayed from the path of life and light and fallen into a ditch of our making.

But our story does not end there. The beauty of the love of Jesus Christ is that he came into the world He created. He entered the ditch we made so that He can take us by our hand and take us with Him. We need to be willing to take a hold of God’s hand, as we change our mind, ask for forgiveness and become recipients of God’s grace. Let not religion, culture or geography divide us.

Life’s real and highest goal is to live in intimacy with God. Is Jesus’ love still reaching out through us?