Ramona raised an important question in her fellowship group. Her question was, since the One Creator God she believed in is complete in fellowship and love because of the inner trinitarian relationships between the Father the Son and the Holy Spirit, then why did he create us? The answer to her question is inherent in the very question she raised: Fellowship and love. Why did God make us? To answer that, we need to know three things:

First, as apostle Paul said, “The God who made the world and everything in it … is not served by human hands, as if he needed anything” (Acts 17:24-25). God didn’t make us because He was lonely. Long before we were here, God already had fellowship with his Son and the Holy Spirit, referred to in Genesis 1:26, “Let us make man in our own image.”

Second, despite being self-sufficient, God chose to create us out of His great love: “I have loved you with an everlasting love” (Jeremiah 31:3). Yes, God loved us before He even created us. It’s impossible to get our heads around that idea, but it’s true; that’s what “everlasting” love means. God is love (1 John 4:8), and because of God’s love and His awesome creativity, God made us so we can enjoy all that God is and all that He’s done.

Third, God in infinite wisdom, chose to make us a part of His eternal plan. The purpose of our creation as the scripture states: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength” (Deut. 6:5). “Love your neighbour as yourself” (Matt. 22:39). “We are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do” (Eph. 2:10).

Finally, we point people to eternal life with God- through his Son Jesus Christ. The Bible calls this our “ministry of reconciliation” (2 Cor. 5:18-19) to bless nations (Genesis 12:2-4).