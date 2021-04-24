The great sage Goswami Tulasidasji Maharaj in his most sacred work ,‘Ram Charit Manas’ has given a beautiful description of demonic and divine ways of living and their consequences. He has juxtaposed two great kings, Dashrath and Dashmukh and what they symbolise.

There is a stark contrast between the two. Dashrath means a chariot pulled by ten horses. This picture is lifted from the Kathopanishad, and it signifies the human body as the chariot in which is seated the Individuality, (jeeva), with the lord as the charioteer. The ten horses that pull the chariot are the five sense organs:( eyes ,nose, ears mouth and the skin), and the five organs of Action( Hands ,legs, tongue, genital organs and organs of evacuation.) When the individual riding this chariot is in full control of these ten horses and they listen to and obey his dharmic commands, then, such a poised ,self controlled man of noble thoughts and actions is called Dashrath. Even one of his horses cannot pull him astray from his noble path as they are all reigned in by him.

In contrast to Dashrath is placed Dashmukh. The ten headed monstrous man of ten fold more appetites and sensuality than a common man. There is no such biological monstrosity. It is merely the picturing of ten times more greed, sensuality and hungers. Such a man stops at nothing to satisfy his ever growing demands. Even when beheaded, Ravan grew new heads. This is symbolic of the ever renewing thirsts and hungers of the body ,mind and intellect. These are so compelling and powerful that the individual is whipped into selfish, ignoble, even demonic acts. In the family of such a monster ,other demons like Kumbhakarna and Meghanad are born, representing sloth, sleep, massive appetites and violence. And, in the family of the well disciplined, pure and noble Dashrath, the lord himself is born, as Ram. He is ‘Lokabhiramam’, one who radiates peace ,happiness and bliss to all.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi. Email: prarthnasaran@gmail.com