Recently, the Ukraine war saw the Russians advance towards several Ukrainian cities, including those that provide contiguity with the Russian landmass or cities that secure supplies through the sea or where nuclear installation exists. One of the lines of advance suggested that even Ukraine’s capital city, Kiev, was threatened, amongst others. The reasons why it did not fall are many—like the resolute and increased defensibility in the wake of the war; or the Russians did not or could not press home the attack; but, one thing that stood out was the need for strong defences covering all vulnerabilities.

The early fall of any capital city, which is the seat of power—in terms of governance, financial or the key infrastructures—announces a victory for the attacker. Even though drawing parallels with anyone may be far-fetched, yet, Delhi, India’s capital city, assumes higher strategic significance in the defence calculus of our country in its wake.

Delhi does have a cantonment, which is a British legacy in its current form, but historically it goes back to even the Mughal period, if not earlier when the camps and forts served a similar purpose. A careful observation of the other cantonments around Delhi such as Meerut, Agra, Mathura or Jaipur suggests that these are located on the axes of invaders trying to converge on to Delhi and provide the outer perimeter.

Delhi Cantonment, or Delhi Cantt as it is popularly known, was deliberately located at a little distance away from the main city to provide adequate land for training, ranges, depots, airfields, quartering, camping, offices etc., for military activities. But today it forms the heart of the metropolis, surrounded from all sides, with little elbow room to spare and is increasingly yielding its space to accommodate some modern-day developments.

The presence of the military close by, among others, serves the purpose of providing incidental protection to many installations and institutions of the strategic nature located within the capital city. Delhi Cantt’s proximity to the airport, main highway and railway lines are complementary to each other, wherein the mobilization of the military is facilitated on the one hand, while on the other, security and the protection needs of the key strategic points are fulfilled by the presence of boots on the ground. But with the eastward expansion of Delhi, especially with a major airport, Noida International Airport at Jewar, a new strategic zone is being created.

The airport is proposed to be a major aviation hub, largest of its kind in Asia, and will have six runways when fully developed and completed. The establishment of a logistics set-up and an MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) is also in the pipeline, besides many other ancillaries coming up in close proximity. Urban centers have been planned in its vicinity, thus transforming the area. The undertaking of physical and aviation related technological safety measures—a standard best practice—and the security, from the viewpoint of its strategic significance, become even more important; for if it is captured or neutralized by the enemy, through airborne operations or ballistic missiles or by any other form of operations, it makes Delhi extremely vulnerable.

Such a catastrophe provides an open flank for the seizure of Delhi. The enemy would have an airport to operate from and build upon his strength, notwithstanding the reactions from nearby cantonments in Mathura, Agra, Meerut, Jaipur or Delhi itself.

Delhi is also a high-density populated area and is bursting at its seams. To make the matter even more dangerous is the fact that Delhi is precariously perched on the seismic Zone IV with a fairly high seismicity. We are aware that the general occurrence of earthquakes in this zone is of 5-6 magnitude on the Richter scale. There is always a possibility of earthquakes of the magnitude of 6-7 or even occasional magnitude of 7-8. Thus, Delhi becomes a high-risk area and prone to natural disasters and catastrophe.

Spreading the risks is a natural approach to minimize the disasters. Seventy to hundred kilometers away, the chances of reduced scale destruction are greater. One of the important roles the armed forces play is to assist the civil administration in the case of natural disasters. Thus, the alternate cantonment in the vicinity of the new airport will prove invaluable at such times of tragedies.

Like it was earlier mentioned, decongestion in and around Delhi Cantt is not only an environmental necessity in times of greater awareness of the subject, but most importantly, a military reality to have adequate space to maneuver in times of need. The space is generally earmarked for industry as well as for residential purposes, but for a long time now, additional earmarking of space for the military has not been done. The Noida International Airport needs air defence cover for its security, which is hopefully catered for, but the presence of a modern air force base here might prove to be a boon.

The Delhi-Mumbai Freight Corridor is passing through this area and its availability will enhance the redeployment of troops and facilitate shifting of the logistics and supply bases.

While, there is still a possibility before the window of opportunity is lost, the plan for a new military cantonment around Jewar to complement the Delhi Cantt will have the following advantages:

* The new cantonment will provide the much-needed strategic security to Delhi from an open and vulnerable flank and prevent any seizure from within or from outside by inimical forces.

* It will help in the thinning down of the Delhi Cantonment and provide space for maneuver as well as the elbow room for deployment of strategic assets.

* Any audacious use of tactical nuclear bombs or a loose nuke will not cripple and choke the entire capital city.

* Additional space in the new cantonment will be able to house the Army and the Air Force units for carrying out operations locally, as well as the long distant ones involving the country’s strategic capability of airlifting the troops from here to any threatened sector or even a country outside.

* Secured alternate airfields will be available for providing effective reaction capabilities from the Air Force and the Army.

* The impact of a natural disaster in this wide yet contiguous spread would leave defence forces available for reactions of any kind at any time.

* Shifting of logistics and supply bases will become easier and effective even if one of the two cantonments is not available for any reasons.

From the viewpoint of enhanced security requirements as discussed here, it is recommended to plan for a second cantonment for Delhi, for which the land pool is available today and by the time India celebrates its first hundred years of Independence, the new cantonment will be providing the much-needed depth to the security of Delhi.

Col S.C. Tyagi is A combat veteran (IPKF and Kargil).