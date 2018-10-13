Ramona’s life is firmly undergirded in the transforming truth of God’s love. Fellowshipping with God fills her with unspeakable joy. She rejoices knowing God loves her and that she is a child of God through Jesus Christ our mediator and friend. She is aware that the purpose of her existence is to love God and love her neighbour as herself; her life is aligned with the purpose of her existence. Ramona knows this is a high calling and is thankful she is not without help. The Holy Spirit empowers her as she walks with God, hearing Him through His Word and Spirit. She knows from experience she is a temple of the true and living God.

Ramona’s ultimate desire is for God. We all long for what we desire, and we desire what we love, and worship what we love. When we have a relationship with Jesus Christ our desires are redeemed. Apart from a relationship with God our desires can become destructive.

We don’t have to kill our desires. If our desires promote love for God, others and for ourselves then our desires are good. Sometimes people begin to imagine that following God is to kill all our joys. This is not true. The purpose of our loving fellowship with God and one another is to fill us with joy (1 John 1:4-5).

Jesus said, “Salt is good, but if it loses its saltiness, how can you make it salty again? Have salt among yourselves, and be at peace with each other” (Mark 9:50). Salt is a preservative. When in fellowship we become agents of preserving all that promotes love for God and one another. Jesus also said, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another” (John 13:34-35). Let us too like Ramona examine our desires and live out Christ like love.