Education is as important for women as it is for men. Without education, both are incomplete. Education is a need which no one can afford to ignore. Ignoring it would mean depriving oneself of the means to attain a higher goal in life. Unable to reach any worthwhile goal, one would then leave this world in a state of frustration.

Education is so important for both men and women that no excuse should be made in not seeking education. There can be no excuse for not doing so, for education is not just for procuring a job, but for building up a good life for oneself. Today, education is important in every sphere of life. Therefore, no one can afford to remain uneducated, as that stops one from living life to the fullest.

Man is like an animal. What is it that elevates man above the level of an animal? The difference is education. Education enables man to realize his latent potential and turn it into reality. This is not possible without education. Education here means higher education, not just vocational education. Vocational education ensures one a job, while a broader education transports one to the world of knowledge and wisdom. The acquisition of knowledge and wisdom takes the educated person to the highest pedestal of humanity.