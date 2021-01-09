Jesus led his disciples to reimagine to participate in divine life by embracing the power that characterises God’s kingdom by standing against oppressive human power prevalent in society. In taking on humanity, Jesus has shown the true nature of humanity. Jesus is the source of all creation and is the visible image of the invisible God. By God’s grace, we are children of God, which initiates a transformation into the likeness of Jesus Christ. The disciples then are called to live Christlikeness before a watching world. How does the divine power of which Jesus spoke teach us to continue to engage in the divine critique of human power structures?

Knowing the identity of Jesus, as God incarnate, we stand amazed at the prime example of Jesus washing his disciples’ feet. Jesus created a new and universal leadership model of service that empowers the powerless; which transcends all cultures, societal boundaries, and is not time-bound. God is love, and He created humanity to love and serve one another. What then Jesus had to face to teach love for all?

The disciples of Jesus lived under the colonising force of oppressive imperial power and awaited a Messiah to deliver them from oppression. The power claimed by those on top of the hierarchy of power structure is usually justified by making it a sacred gift, and therefore to challenge it was a sinful act punishable by death. While the disciples of Jesus entertained revolutionary ideas of excluding their oppressors; Jesus was a boundary breaker and called upon all to repent and believe in the Gospel. Jesus came to seek and save the lost.

To participate in God’s kingdom’s power is to recognise every human being’s identity as created in God’s image, and therefore of equal dignity; and deserving equal opportunity of empowerment. Jesus healed the sick and fed the hungry from every community. Can the disciples of Jesus embrace anything less?