Meena’s excitement knows no bounds. She has encountered the resurrected Lord, the One who promised “Behold I am with you always” (Matt. 28:20). Jesus rose victorious from the grave and therefore, his transforming power can be our portion, every moment of our living. But how do we experience his presence? Firstly, the living presence of Jesus is with us as we go into all the world, sharing the love of God and making disciples (Matt. 28:18). Meena knows this requires action on her part.

The youth group which Victoria leads, reaches out to people, sharing the good news of the transforming power of the gospel. Even Paul, who once persecuted followers of Christ, became the preacher of the gospel when the resurrected Jesus encountered him. Paul wrote, “I am not ashamed of the gospel for it is the power of God unto salvation to them that believe” (Rom. 1:16). As you receive the resurrection power of Jesus, you move from fear to faith, and reach out of your comfort zone to bless people.

Secondly, Jesus does not live in the empty tomb of traditional religious forms and symbols, rather, as Meena discovered from her reading of the scriptures, Jesus is present as you reach out to all individuals in need, regardless of their status. It is a helping, sharing, accepting type of encounter in which Jesus is present. We should look for Jesus across the paths, in the gutter, and in the ghetto with the outsider. One encounters presence in the cry for help.

Every human encounter possesses the potential for the hearing of the first Easter echo the joyous pronouncement of the angel, “He is not here; he is risen.” Jesus can come alive in every human relationship. Every moment can be Easter morning or, put in the words, of Jesus, “Where two or three are gathered in my name, I am in their midst”(Matt. 18:20). Jesus Christ who is our connection to God is with us.