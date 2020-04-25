An encounter with Christ Jesus is a transforming moment. We no longer live in the futility of our thinking, the darkness of our understanding, or the hardness of our heart due to ignorance, instead we are united with the life of God. (Eph. 4:18). There is now freedom from the whirlpool of confused ideas. The reward of our encounter is to worship, in truth, the Father, through the Son, in the power of the Holy Spirit. Our will is now in tune with God.

Lest we begin to take pride in ourselves, it helps to remember that God’s holy love attracts us to Jesus, as we learn to wait with a new openness and humility. Samuel’s prayer becomes our prayer too, “Speak Lord your servant is listening” (1 Samuel 3:10).

Transforming moments are varied. We observe this in John, the beloved disciple, and Thomas’s response to the fact of the empty tomb. John recognised the symbol of the empty grave, based upon the prompting of the scripture (John 20:9), and believed Jesus had risen without having seen Him. Thomas, however, wanted visible proof.

Jesus provided visible proof to Thomas and said to him, “Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe” (John 20:26). Thomas’ response is amazing; he said, “My Lord and my God” ( v. 27). Jesus accepted the worship of Thomas. The truth of multiple kinds of transforming moments should humble us to accept other followers of Jesus and work towards maintaining unity in the body of Christ and to witness in word and deed before a watching world in need. Are we showing the love of Christ in this global pandemic?

Is your life characterised by quietness, simplicity and intimacy with God? Even in these turbulent times it is possible to have an encounter with God and find rest in the middle of the storm.