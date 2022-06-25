Chapter 33 of the Quran refers to the Prophet’s family, and says, “God wants to remove all abomination from you, O people of the household, and to make you pure and spotless.” (33:33)

This verse was addressed to the Prophet’s family, but since the Prophet’s family serves as a model to all believers; it is equally applicable to all believers. It addresses every Muslim home. It is necessary for all Muslim households to adopt this reformative course which the Prophet’s family was commanded by God to do.

Every house is a unit, and these units form a society. If every unit of a society is reformed, then the whole of society will be reformed. But if the units go awry, the whole of society will also go awry. In this respect, the responsibility of every unit is like that of the Prophet’s family, or Ahl-e- bait, as it is expressed in Arabic in the Quran. Every Muslim family has to undergo this process of purification and cleansing, so that evil is removed and goodness is promoted. Every man and woman in the family is responsible for this, so that a virtuous society may come into existence. And in this respect, both man and woman are equally responsible. But the position of man is like that of an administrator, and a woman as that of a supporter.

It is the duty of both the husband and the wife to understand this responsibility and fulfil their respective roles. This is a duty imposed upon them by God. If they fulfil their role, they will be rewarded by God, but if they fail, they will be taken to task, and God’s chastisement will be without doubt the most severe.