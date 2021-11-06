It’s painful to see a loved one’s life in jeopardy. Indeed, anxiety grips a person o see your loved one seriously injured in a hit-and-run case. The official royal case mentioned in John 4:43-54 is full of anxious moments as his son’s life hangs by a thread.

The official runs to Jesus as his only hope, for he had heard Jesus perform miracles. He had turned water into wine. The official travels nearly eight hours to request Jesus to come to his home to heal his son. He must have been shocked when Jesus told him that he was not going to accompany him. And in fact, Jesus gave a general rebuke when He said, “Unless you people see miraculous signs and wonders, you will never believe.” (v.48). Jesus questioned a short-lived, superficial acceptance of who He is rather than to have an informed, life-long commitment to love God. Jesus rightly corrects people interested only in seeing His miracles and are not aware of who Jesus is and what these miracles signify.

Apostle Peter had seen all the miracles Jesus had performed, and yet when Jesus was arrested, Peter denied he was a disciple of Christ, being fearful of people. Some people only seek a sign and are not people of faith. That is why Jesus asked people, “Do you love me. Feed my sheep. Only when we experience the love of God can we bless others.