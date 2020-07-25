When God called Moses to go to Egypt and deliver his people from oppressive slavery, he had to face his past insecurity and fears. Moses had run away from the king’s palace because his violent behaviour had landed him in trouble. The task facing him now was super human. Expressing his inability with humility, Moses said to God, “Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh and bring the children of Israel out of Egypt?” God assured Moses, “But I will be with you, and this shall be the sign for you, that I have sent you: when you have brought the people out of Egypt, you shall serve God on this mountain” (Ex. 3:11-12).

Moses gained courage because God promised His presence, power and provision for the task God called him to do. In turn, Moses’ bravery inspired his people to follow his lead as they miraculously crossed the Red Sea and escaped slavery under Egyptians.

This passage has changed lives of many people. Here is a true example: Mohan (name changed) said, “this passage inspired me to trust in God and return to a troubled family relationship I had spent a long time running from. After years of distance, both emotional and physical, I went back to my family and apologized to my wife and children. I repented of the bitterness I had chosen to cultivate inside of me instead of deciding to resolve the issues that were separating us as a family.” “We talked for about three hours for three days, and as a result there was healing. My family member described this talk as ‘the best conversation they had ever had,’ and I was able to experience their forgiveness and gratitude.”

Do you believe that God’s word and Jesus’ promise to be with you is the foundation on which you can stand and reconcile a broken relationship? How has fear of rejection held you back? Graciously accept Jesus’ offer of forgiveness, healing and freedom. It’s yours for the asking!