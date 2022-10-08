With love marriages becoming more common, people now believe that they have discovered the final formula for a successful marriage. They feel that they can now marry according to their own choices and build homes according to their own desires. But experience has shown otherwise. Today people all over the world marry the partners of their choice; but surveys reveal that more than 50% of such marriages fail, with most of them ending in divorces. A love marriage failed to ensure them a happily married life.

What causes these love marriages to fail? The term ‘love marriage’ is a beautiful name for a union which is not natural: a union that arises out of initial physical attraction. But all that glitters is not gold, as is revealed to such people after marriage, where one has to face reality.

An affair before marriage is in many ways deceptive, but after the marriage this initial deceptiveness disappears and gives way to reality. What appeared extraordinary before marriage appears ordinary afterwards. Frustration thus sets in, which results in either separation or bitterness. It is better to leave the matter regarding marriage to one’s parents. But parents should take a decision only after taking the consent of their children.

www.cpsglobal.org