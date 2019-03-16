Paul knew he blew it. He had succumbed to a temptation and allowed Satan to get the better of him. He knew that his behaviour was less than God’s best for him.

But in spite of this, Paul knew that the best place for him, the place he could sort out the struggles he faced, was in prayer, focusing on God’s Presence. There was nothing holding him back. His right to be in the presence of his Heavenly Father, through Jesus Christ by the power of the indwelling Holy Spirit was not gained by his behaviour. It was won by what Jesus had accomplished as the mediator between wayward humanity and a holy God. Paul’s blemished record had been joyfully exchanged on the cross with Jesus’ perfect record and forgiveness was freely his and for all who believe. This is the grace of God at work in the lives of people which brings about an invisible internal transformation of heart and mind, which then is manifested in Christlike behaviour. Paul was much encouraged when he read from God’s Word “let us draw near to God with a sincere heart and with the full assurance that faith brings” (Hebrews 10:22). We are accepted the way we are in God’s presence.

It is possible you felt the call of God to pray for a while, but due to distractions you failed to respond to the voice of the Holy Spirit prodding you to pray. Even if the last time you spent some quality moments with God is a distant memory do not lose heart. You can return to God in repentance.

Isn’t it liberating to know that while meeting celebrities of this world requires prior appointments, however we can meet the Creator of the universe through Christ Jesus our Saviour and Lord, at any moment and anywhere. You begin to share with God the things that are on your heart, and experience the Father’s welcoming embrace, His loving presence, power and peace.