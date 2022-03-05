Ronny bought toy guns for his two-year-old son, Tony, bragging, “he needs to grow up brave!” Ronny’s received plenty of gadgets from his wife when he got married. Receiving modern devices was the selection criteria of his marriage. A visit to their home left guests in awe at the altar of gadgets. Technology is an integral part of Ronny’s self-image and perception. No doubt technology has life-transforming possibilities, yet the same technology leaves us incapable of transforming the environment in which we live. Alongside toy guns are nuclear weapons, and the nation that possesses maximum firepower has the power to dominate and enslave. What does technology offer when divorced from ethics and the value of human life?

We must stop asking ourselves if viewing a live broadcast of conflict between nations leaves us broken-hearted? Does the ever-growing number of refugees worldwide, children’s lives being snuffed out, and families being torn apart make us uncomfortable? Innocent blood splashed on the ground calls for the truth to be proclaimed and justice to be served. Yet when refugees are received to safe places, and hot meals served to feed the hungry, faith finds its feet.

Those of us witnessing international conflict from the comfort of our homes are left lamenting at what our world has become. The markets crash for a while and then rise back on their feet, making a profit from the launch of the latest technological invention. ‘What is the return on our investment,’ is the only question financiers care about? However, those who follow the path of wisdom exemplified by Jesus’ self-sacrificial love have the answer. We must make room for the other. Jesus demonstrated it when he died on the cross for our sins. Like Jesus, we need to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, live justly, and be a voice of the voiceless; only then will faith find its feet. What can you do today to help your faith find feet?